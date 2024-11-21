Not Everyone's Excited About AI Tools

Artifical Intelligence

by 
,
 
Artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States

The release of ChatGPT in the fall of 2022 and the many AI-powered tools that followed in its tracks have sparked an excitement around artificial intelligence that sometimes feels like a 21st century gold rush. “AI is transforming every industry, company and country,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia said this week. And while big tech companies invest billions of dollars to build the infrastructure necessary to run large language models, not everybody is convinced that AI will be as transformational as many people currently believe – especially from a consumer perspective.

According to Statista Consumer Insights, there’s still a sizeable share of people who aren’t all that excited about AI. In fact, almost 3 in 10 U.S. adults surveyed by Statista said they didn’t care about AI tools at all. At the other end of the excitement scale, 24 percent of respondents said they liked to try out new and innovative AI tools and 22 percent said that they get excited about them. 20 percent said that AI tools are already a part of their day-to-day life, which seems like a lot considering that the “era of AI”, as Huang recently called it, only just begun.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Not Everyone's Excited About AI Tools | Statista

Description

This chart shows which statements about AI tools Americans agree with.

Report

Download Chart
Artificial intelligence (AI) use cases in payments, according to professionals 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) use cases in payments, according to professionals 2024
AI categories experiencing the most rapid growth in 2024
AI categories experiencing the most rapid growth in 2024
Leading AI schoolwork use cases among higher education students worldwide 2024
Leading AI schoolwork use cases among higher education students worldwide 2024
Expectations of managers regarding employee work due to generative AI in Japan 2024
Expectations of managers regarding employee work due to generative AI in Japan 2024
Awareness of generative AI services among managers in Japan 2024, by service
Awareness of generative AI services among managers in Japan 2024, by service
Opinions about AI in online CX in Europe 2024
Opinions about AI in online CX in Europe 2024

Related Infographics

AI

Enterprise generative AI

Sponsored by Sumsub

AI

AI

Antitrust in the technology industry

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information