The State of Marijuana Legalization in the U.S.

Marijuana

Minnesota and Delaware were the latest U.S. states to legalize recreational marijuana and did so through their state legislatures this year. The last voter approved legalizations took place in Maryland and Missouri in the 2022 elections. As setting up a licensing system for dispensaries takes time, sales are yet to start in Delaware. In Minnesota and Maryland, they had their first day on August 1 and July 1, respectively. Missouri was a bit quicker and started sales in early February.

As part of the same 2022 election, recreational weed measures failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. South Dakota had actually given the recreational and medical use of cannabis the green light in the 2020 elections, but the state's Supreme Court ruled the ballot measure on recreational weed invalid for technical reasons after a complaint funded by Governor Kristi Noem.

As of now, this means that recreational marijuana will be legal in 23 states and the District of Columbia. There are currently 38 states that have medical marijuana laws, including all that allow recreational use. This year, Kentucky was added to the list.

After successful ballot measures in the 2020 election, weed had become legal in Arizona, New Jersey and Montana. During 2021 and 2022, state legislatures in New York, Virginia, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Connecticut passed bills to legalize marijuana. These recent developments have brought recreational cannabis to more East Coast states after the American West had long been the hotbed of legalization efforts. Colorado and Washington were the first states to legalize the drug in 2012.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The State of Marijuana Legalization in the U.S. | Statista

Description

This chart shows laws on recreational and medical marijuana use in the U.S.

Report

Download Chart
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit Cannabis für nicht-medizinische Zwecke in den USA bis 2021
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit Cannabis für nicht-medizinische Zwecke in den USA bis 2021
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit medizinischem Cannabis in den USA bis 2021
Einzelhandelsumsatz mit medizinischem Cannabis in den USA bis 2021

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Cannabis and CBD

U.S. Congress

Cannabis

Society

Cannabis Industry

Drugs

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu