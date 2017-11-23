What Does a Thanksgiving Dinner Cost in 2024?

Thanksgiving

by 
,
 
Agriculture in the U.S.

Each year the American Farm Bureau Federation releases a price survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving dinner table. This year, the average cost of feasting stands at $54.33, which is less than last year but still constitutes a $8.64 increase from before the pandemic.

The most expensive item by far is the turkey, which this year costs an average of $25.67 and is an increase of $4.87 from pre-pandemic levels. While most ingredients have increased somewhat, sweet potatoes, fresh cranberries and whipping cream have dropped in value.

2024 marks the second consecutive year that the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner in the United States has decreased. However, this does not erase the increases seen between 2020 and 2022, when the meal rose from an average of $46.90 to $64.05 thanks to the impacts of inflation on food prices and farmers’ costs.

The AFBF discovered regional differences in the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal, with the most affordable prices found in the South at $56.81 and the most expensive in the West at $67.05.

The shopping list of the survey includes all ingredients and foods in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10. Volunteers checked prices in grocery stores in all 50 states and Puerto Rico for the Farm Bureau.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: What Does a Thanksgiving Dinner Cost in 2024? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the average costs of selected foods for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people in 2024.

Report

Download Chart
Food industry as share of GDP South Korea 2008-2023
Food industry as share of GDP South Korea 2008-2023
Export value of Chinese food products to Dominican Republic 2012-2022
Export value of Chinese food products to Dominican Republic 2012-2022
U.S.: Shopping adjustments made by Thanksgiving hosts to accommodate prices in 2022
U.S.: Shopping adjustments made by Thanksgiving hosts to accommodate prices in 2022
Most downloaded food delivery apps worldwide 2023
Most downloaded food delivery apps worldwide 2023
Most downloaded food delivery apps U.S. 2023
Most downloaded food delivery apps U.S. 2023
Baby food market revenue worldwide 2018-2029
Baby food market revenue worldwide 2018-2029

Related Infographics

Waste

Holidays & seasonal events

Poverty

Eat Local

Agriculture

Politics

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information