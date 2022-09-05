How Student-Teacher Ratios Vary Across the Globe

education

by 
,
 
Education worldwide

Around the world, schools have been struggling to recruit teachers before the start of the school year. It’s a phenomenon not only seen in the U.S. but also in Canada, Australia and in Europe, as low salaries, long hours, stress and burnout from the pandemic have led to a mass exodus from the profession.

According to NPR, it is children living in isolated rural areas and big city districts in the U.S. that are particularly impacted. This is because these schools may not be able to compete for teachers with the better-funded suburban schools that can offer higher pay.

The following chart shows how there are fairly significant differences in class sizes between countries. Of the OECD countries listed, Norway and Belgium appear as examples of teachers working with smaller classes, with an average of around 10 pupils per teacher in public education (primary and secondary). By contrast, classes are fairly busy in Mexico. The country has the highest student-teacher ratio of the study, with around 24 to 27 students per teacher. In the U.S., there are usually around 15 students per teacher in both public elementary and secondary education.

Teachers warn that teacher shortages and increased class sizes could lead to a detrimental impact on pupils’ progress, attainment and behavior. This is because it makes it harder to provide adequate provision of learning resources to children, while teachers say they can’t meet the needs of all pupils under those circumstances. While the student-staff ratio alone does not guarantee academic success, with teaching styles, teaching methods and extra-curricular choices also influencing factors, many teachers believe it is important.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: How Student-Teacher Ratios Vary Across the Globe | Statista

Description

This chart shows the student-teacher ratios across selected countries in 2022.

Report

Download Chart
Hungarians' attitudes towards teachers demanding higher salaries 2022
Hungarians' attitudes towards teachers demanding higher salaries 2022
Share of the French considering recruiting more teachers as a priority 2022, by party
Share of the French considering recruiting more teachers as a priority 2022, by party
Rate of burnout among physicians in selected countries 2022
Rate of burnout among physicians in selected countries 2022
Share of U.S. employees who were satisfied with their job, 2022, by level of burnout
Share of U.S. employees who were satisfied with their job, 2022, by level of burnout
Share of U.S. employees with select health issues 2022, by level of burnout
Share of U.S. employees with select health issues 2022, by level of burnout
Number of primary teachers in Vietnam 2016-2022
Number of primary teachers in Vietnam 2016-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Education

4-day workweek

Coid-19 Hospitalizations

Life

Society

Mask Mandates

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu