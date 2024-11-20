TV Still Main Source of News in Urban India, But Losing Ground

World TV Day

by 
,
 
News consumption trends in India

Television is still the primary source of news for urban Indians, according to a survey by YouGov. Just over one in four respondents said they turned to the TV for the news in 2024. This is down from one in three respondents who said the same in 2021. Where TV has lost ground when it comes to news viewership, social media (+3 p.p.), print newspapers (+3 p.p.) and news apps used on tablets or phones (+1 p.p.) each gained news consumers between the two waves.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Description

This chart shows the share of Indian respondents who use the following sources for news (in percent).

